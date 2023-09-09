Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,406,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 14.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $480,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.80 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.13. The firm has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.