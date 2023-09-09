Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 3.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CRM opened at $224.80 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.13.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

