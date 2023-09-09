Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 266,638 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,638 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

MX stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Insider Activity

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $91,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,209.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at $572,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

