RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

