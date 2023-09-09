RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

