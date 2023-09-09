Royal Bank of Canada Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Trading Up 0.0 %

EXC stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.