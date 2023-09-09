Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of RY opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,801,000 after purchasing an additional 621,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

