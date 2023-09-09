Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $67.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

