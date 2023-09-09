Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $104,106.71 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

ROKU opened at $83.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

