Rivulet Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,791,000. Intuit makes up about 5.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.