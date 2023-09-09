RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after buying an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

