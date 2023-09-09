RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average is $253.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

