RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $221,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after buying an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $600.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.