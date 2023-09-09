RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.45.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

