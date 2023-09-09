RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

