RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

