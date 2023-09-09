RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $340.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Shares of RH stock opened at $310.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in RH by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in RH by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

