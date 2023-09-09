Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $1,051,500.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.1 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,761,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338,403 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile



Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

