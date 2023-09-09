Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) and Its Peers

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yoshiharu Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 515 4388 5716 274 2.53

Profitability

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 0.92% -17.77% 1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million -$3.49 million -0.83 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $2.03 billion $186.37 million 46.85

Yoshiharu Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global peers beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

