Reviewing Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems -15.91% -365.67% -7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ParaZero Technologies and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit AeroSystems 3 8 4 0 2.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus price target of $28.93, indicating a potential upside of 52.82%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

88.1% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Spirit AeroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems $5.03 billion 0.40 -$546.20 million ($8.18) -2.31

ParaZero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit AeroSystems.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats ParaZero Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, engages in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems. This segment primarily serves commercial and business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures; provision of missiles and hypersonics solutions, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems; forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures; and classified programs. This segment primarily serves U.S. Government defense programs. The Aftermarket segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures spare parts; repair services for radome, flight control surfaces, and nacelles; rotable assets trading and leasing; and engineering services. This segment primarily serves both Commercial and defense and space programs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

