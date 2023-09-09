Reviewing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextSource Materials and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextSource Materials and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.20 5.70 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.71 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -102.50

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A -86.76% -25.58% Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34%

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

