Reviewing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences and Denali Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 13 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 449.56%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 125.88%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.66) -11.92 Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 30.38 -$325.99 million ($1.09) -22.00

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anavex Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -36.28% -33.43% Denali Therapeutics -37.42% -12.81% -9.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Anavex Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences



Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Denali Therapeutics



Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company also develops DNL310 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of hunter syndrome; DNL343, which is in phase 1 clinical trial the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); SAR443820/DNL788, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), and Alzheimer's disease; and SAR443122/DNL758, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, Genzyme Corporation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

