Reviewing Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arqit Quantum and Foresight Autonomous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 485.94%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

11.2% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Foresight Autonomous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $7.21 million 11.89 $65.07 million N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous $550,000.00 42.96 -$21.68 million N/A N/A

Arqit Quantum has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous -4,252.28% -77.36% -67.92%

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Foresight Autonomous on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. It offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. The company also provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. In addition, it offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. The company's solutions are also used in defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute the QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

