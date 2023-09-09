Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $551.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,011,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,269,771.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

