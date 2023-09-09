Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.