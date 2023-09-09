Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 141.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

