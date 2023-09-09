Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

