Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

