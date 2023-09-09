Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.26. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

