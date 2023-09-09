Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $409.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.80 and its 200 day moving average is $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

