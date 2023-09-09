Rational Advisors LLC Sells 64,253 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,253 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.91 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

