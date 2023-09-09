Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $379.49. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

