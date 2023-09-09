Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 7,943 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 379.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

