Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 193,281 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.