Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.11 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

