Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.