Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1,633.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

