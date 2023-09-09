Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 101,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of WAL opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

