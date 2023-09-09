Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

