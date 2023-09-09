Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.