Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.