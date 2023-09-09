Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 430.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,240 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $90.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

