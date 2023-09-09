Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,046 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,671,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 54.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 407,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Shell by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,738,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,021,000 after buying an additional 121,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.20 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.