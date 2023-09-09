Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 105,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 960.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in Intel by 19.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,612,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,282,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $172,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,155 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 73,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

