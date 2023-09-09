Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 102,900 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,880,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,753 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

