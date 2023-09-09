Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,391,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

