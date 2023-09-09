Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,489,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 106.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

