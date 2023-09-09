Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

