Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 331.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

