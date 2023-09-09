Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,129,826 shares of company stock valued at $288,712,193 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

